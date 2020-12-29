XRP Plunges 33% In Rout By .com

XRP Plunges 33% In Rout



.com – was trading at $0.21585 by 04:13 (09:13 GMT) on the .com Index on Tuesday, down 33.11% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since December 23.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $10.10578B, or 1.41% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.58403B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.21585 to $0.24924 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 51.86%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $9.71268B or 4.58% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.2152 to $0.4479 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 93.44% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $26,550.5 on the .com Index, down 1.41% on the day.

was trading at $711.64 on the .com Index, a loss of 3.08%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $494.47928B or 69.14% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $81.44916B or 11.39% of the total cryptocurrency market value.