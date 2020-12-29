XRP Falls 10% In Selloff By .com

© . XRP Falls 10% In Selloff



.com – was trading at $0.22670 by 17:41 (22:41 GMT) on the .com Index on Tuesday, down 10.38% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since December 28.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $10.33206B, or 1.43% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.58403B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.17428 to $0.24996 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 49.1%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $13.55001B or 6.69% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.1743 to $0.4479 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 93.11% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $26,985.5 on the .com Index, up 0.43% on the day.

was trading at $725.14 on the .com Index, a loss of 0.16%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $501.17280B or 69.37% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $82.61397B or 11.43% of the total cryptocurrency market value.