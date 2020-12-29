Xiaomi Redmi 9T spotted on NBTC listing, reveals the model number and more – Mobiles News

Xiaomi has quite a few smartphones under its Redmi 9 umbrella, the Redmi 9 Power is the latest one. Now, the company is rumoured to add another smartphone to the series, expected to be named Redmi 9T. The smartphone has received a certification for the smartphone from Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) authority which reveals a couple of details about the smartphone.

The listing carries Redmi 9T branding of the phone with model number M2010J19ST which is also the model number of Redmi Note 9 4G. So, there are chances that it might be the rebranded version of the phone for Thailand considering it has received the certification from NBTC.

Not many details are available on the listing page of the smartphone, however the Redmi Note 9 4G, it features a 6.53-inch FHD+ dot drop display. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Apart from this, the smartphone is also expected to feature a similar 6000mAh battery back with support for 18W fast charging. As far as the camera is concerned, the smartphone may come with a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary, an 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor.

