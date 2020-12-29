Woman ‘left in tears’ after overhearing boyfriend’s remark on doorbell camera

A man caused outrage when his comment about his girlfriend went viral after she overheard it on a doorbell camera.

Colbi Carlson was urged to dump her boyfriend after sharing a video of the cruel moment on TikTok.

On the caption of the clip, she added: “Merry Christmas to me :(.”

The Mirror reports in the footage, she explained: “As my boyfriend was leaving my house last night I heard him say something I wish I didn’t…”

A man can then be seen exiting a house and telling a friend: "You know what I want for Christmas? A new girlfriend."





The video has been seen 28.4 million times since being uploaded to the social media site.

But lots of people have been left fuming by the comment.

One viewer blasted: “Send it to him, be like “good luck with that Christmas wish.”

Another joked: “Help the process by making him available for one.”

A third asked: "You mean your ex boyfriend right?"





A fourth added: “Drop him, you deserve better…treat yourself for Christmas, and take care.”

Following the backlash, Colbi backtracked and uploaded another video to defend her boyfriend.

She explained: “In regards to my last video, that was a complete joke.

“I actually accidentally told him that he was a downgrade, so he said that back as a joke and apologised.

“Like I was laughing, that picture of me crying was for something stupid from months ago.

“Sorry for the confusion and hate, I appreciate the support if that was actually to happen.”

Dozens of viewers across the globe were less than satisfied by the explanation – with one asking: “How do you “accidentally” tell your boyfriend that he’s a downgrade?”

Another said: “How is that a joke, I’m confused.”

Others were more sympathetic.

One said: “Thank god! I thought it was a joke.”

Another added: “Once again, people taking it out of hand.”

A third replied: “Good girl, I was ready to come find him for you.”