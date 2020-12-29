Woman left heartbroken after ex lover’s revenge porn betrayal

A woman has spoken of her heartache after the man she had been in love with shared intimate pictures of her online.

Michael Dodd sent 18 naked photos of his former partner to another man on Facebook Messenger – an offence commonly known as ‘ revenge porn ‘.

The victim, who was left completely shocked by the betrayal, told the Liverpool Echo, who chose not to name her, that she originally planned to have children with him and once described him as her "whole world".







However after the pair split up last year, Liverpool Magistrates’ Court heard that the 26-year-old Dodd betrayed his ex partner’s trust and left her traumatised.

Revealing that some of the images had even been taken without her knowledge, she told the court: “This will haunt me for the rest of my life”.

A man informed the victim that Dodd, of Saxon Road, Wirral, was sending explicit photos of her on Facebook Messenger on October 6.

Olivia Brady, prosecuting, said there were 22 pictures in total, including 18 of the victim, some of which were “taken when she was not aware”.

The court heard this man forwarded the photos on to the victim, but on October 23 the same person contacted her again.

Ms Brady said: “The defendant had then shared further images of her naked on the Facebook platform.”

In a moving statement, the victim told the court: “Michael was my whole world for nearly seven years. We planned a future together, even picked out our children’s names.

“Now when I think of Michael my heart breaks, knowing that someone I loved so much could send intimate and personal images of me to someone else via social media.”

The woman said she was “100%” sure her ex knew what he was doing because he committed the crime twice, and that as well as images of her, Dodd shared naked pictures of other women, which he portrayed as her.

The victim said the ordeal left her suffering from anxiety and panic attacks, struggling to go to places where she thought Dodd or his associates might be, taking off work and being referred for counselling.

The woman said: “We may have not been in a relationship at the of the offences, but we were on good terms. I did not deserve this.

“This will haunt me for the rest of my life.”

The court heard she had lost confidence and trust, especially because she had still considered Dodd to be a friend.

The victim said: “I’ve been completely disrespected and knowing that another person without my consent has seen me makes me feel sick.

“This will affect me for the rest of my life and in every new relationship I have going forward.

“I’m struggling to come to terms with why Michael has done this to me and us. We were a team once.”

Dodd, who has no previous convictions, admitted two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.

Chris Murphy, defending, said his client was “thoroughly ashamed” of his behaviour, but was “not really in a position to say why he did it”.

He said the couple had a “very good relationship” for a long period of , before it had “broken down”.

The lawyer said it wasn’t an excuse, but due to the coronavirus pandemic Dodd was furloughed from a “very good job” because he was unable to work from home, then eventually laid off.

He said Dodd now had another “good job” as a contracts manager for a firm with offices in St Helens and travelled across the North West for work.

Mr Murphy repeated that Dodd couldn’t give an explanation for his conduct, adding: “He’s deeply ashamed. He unreservedly apologises to the complainant.

“It was a very nasty and unfortunate set of events that have brought him here before the courts for the very first .”

Urging magistrates to spare him jail, Mr Murphy said Dodd made admissions to police, pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and could pay compensation to the victim “who has suffered because of his actions”.

Chairman of the bench, Graham Hogg, said the case was made “far more serious” by the fact Dodd sent the images on two occasions.

He said: “Some pictures were clearly taken without consent and they were disclosed without consent.”

The magistrates said Dodd should note the contents of the victim statement and the impact on his former partner.

Mr Hogg said Dodd had now lost his good character, adding: “This in itself is a sentence.”

The magistrates handed Dodd a 12-month community order, 20-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 160 hours of unpaid work.

They ordered him to pay his victim £500 in compensation and told him to fork out £85 towards court costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

Dodd, who covered his face as he left court, was also hit with a restraining order, preventing him from contacting his victim for three years.