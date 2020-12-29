Why the Bridgerton Cast Seems So Familiar

In Bridgerton, Adjoa Andoh plays Lady Danbury, a surrogate mother to Simon and a commanding force in the London society scene. Fierce, formidable and frank, Lady Danbury has no qualms inserting herself into Simon’s personal life.

It’s no wonder Adjoa gave a commanding performance as Lady Danbury as she’s regular in the U.K. theater scene. Her stage credits include His Dark Materials, Stuff Happens, The Revenger’s Tragedy, A Streetcar Named Desire, Troilus and Cressida, Julius Caesar, Tamburlaine, The Odyssey, etc.

She’s also had several TV roles, including Doctor Who, Casualty, EastEnders, M.I. High and more.

You may also recognize Adjoa from Clint Eastwood‘s 2009 film Invictus.