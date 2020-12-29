Whodini Ecstasy’s Family Needs Money To Bury Him, GoFundMe Not Going Well!!

Last week, John “Ecstasy” Fletcher died suddenly at the age of 56 on December 23rd. The rapper left behind six children and five grandchildren.

Now has learned that the family of Whodini group member launched a GoFundMe in an attempt to raise $20,000 for Ecstasy’s homegoing service.

Unfortunately, has learned that it’s not working out too well, and donations are coming in way too slowly. Nearly a week after Ecstasy’s death, the family have raised less than half the money necessary to bury him.

Look:

“Not only was he a great musician, he was a great father…” the family said in a statement. “His career touched so many and he will forever be missed as a pioneer in Hip-Hop. Naturally, we are grieving during this difficult time, but all of your videos and pictures of our father brings such a light during this dark time.”

The family has yet to reveal a cause of death for the Whodini co-founder, but rumors say that he suffered from COVID like symptoms before passing on.

REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DALLAS SEEMS LIKE IT’S GONNA BE LIT!!