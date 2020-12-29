‘Where did you get that?’ Dad keeps baby’s birth secret then surprises grandparents in heartwarming video

A grandson surprised his grandparents with a unique Christmas present – after managing to keep his son’s conception a secret.

His loved ones were blown when he walked in to a house holding the newborn.

And the heartwarming video of the moment has racked up more than 20 million views after being shared on TikTok.







(Image: TikTok.)



The video was uploaded to the social media site by user @Mcshaneamanda, who recorded the dad unveiling their son to his family for the first .

As reported in The Mirror, he walks into the dining room of the house and says: “I’ve brought you something.”

His grandfather said, “where did you get that” – and his shocked gran said: “Oh my God, is it yours?”







(Image: TikTok.)



His relatives were so stunned at the revelation that his gran refused to believe he’d become a dad.

But after the baby’s mum confirmed the tot was the newest member of their family, his gran screamed his name and threw her arms around him.

The tear jerking clip went viral, with scores of viewers wondering how the couple had managed to keep the pregnancy and birth a secret.







(Image: TikTok.)



Viewers loved his gran’s heartwarming reaction, and one commented: “The pure joy and love in her is phenomenal.”

A second said: “Ya’ll I gotta see grandma hold him.”

And a third posted: “She is the best. ‘Who are you, the one who came to the wedding?’.”

Mum Amanda then explained the Christmas 2018 story in a series of videos, revealing she had become pregnant following a date with her son’s father, Zach.

The pair decided not to continue the relationship but Zach told his parents he was due to become a dad.

They kept the news a secret as they were worried it would “break his grandmother’s heart.”

Amanda couldn’t have been happier for Zach, as the video, above, shows.

Two years on, Zach is still a big part of their son’s life – and his mum has been a doting gran herself, doing her fair share of childcare.