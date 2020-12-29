What’s on TV on New Year’s Eve 2020?

New Year’s Eve 2020 will be a little different than past years for most of us. Still, many of the TV shows we’ve come to know and love – and some brand-new specials – will be on offer to help us ring in 2021 with a bang. These are some of the best TV marathons and events coming up this New Year.

Hannah Gadsby | Nick Agro /AFP

‘Best of Stand-Up 2020‘

The Best of Stand-Up 2020 special drops this New Year’s Eve on Netflix, featuring over an hour of bits from Taylor Tomlinson, Leslie Jones, Jerry Seinfeld, Hannah Gadsby, Patton Oswalt, George Lopez, Jim Jefferies, Nikki Glaser, and many others.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Marathon

We all know that Law & Order: SVU marathons are some of the most addictive – and you can settle in to watch episodes this New Year’s Eve all the way until midnight. Follow along with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and the rest of the SVU squad starting at 8 a.m. EST on USA Network.

‘South Park’ Marathon

Catch up with the most irreverent kids in Colorado all day on Comedy Central with a South Park marathon starting at 9 a.m. EST.

‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ Marathon

There’s nobody more lovable on TV than Guy Fieri. Settle in to watch him get the munchies at local eateries all over the U.S. with the New Year’s Eve Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives marathon on the Food Network, starting at 8 a.m. EST.

’90 Day Fiancé’ Marathon

TLC’s most popular franchise, 90 Day Fiancé, will show episodes of international love stories (some ill-fated, some not) beginning at 9 a.m. EST on New Year’s Eve.

‘Dr. Phil’ Marathon

The Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) will get an early start on a New Year’s Eve marathon, with episodes of Dr. Phil starting at 7 a.m. EST.

‘Doctor Who’ Marathon

Can’t get enough Doctor Who? Don’t worry. You can watch episodes all day long this New Year’s Eve on BBC America.

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘

Kiernan Shipka returns as Sabrina Spellman for the final installment of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina this New Year’s Eve. The series finale drops on Netflix.

Snoop Dogg | Gary Miller/Getty Images

‘TBS’ ‘Go-Big Show’ Presents Snoop Dogg’s Virtual New Year’s Eve Special‘

Snoop Dogg will be live-streaming a variety special episode of TBS’ Go-Big Show with his co-hosts Jennifer Nettles, Rosario Dawson, Bert Kreischer, and Cody Rhodes this New Year’s Eve. The event, featuring sword-swallowing contestant Andrew Scranton, will start at 11 p.m. EST – directly from Snoop Dogg’s compound.

Demi Lovato | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

‘Hello 2021‘

Hello 2021: The Americas, a virtual New Year’s Eve event, premieres at 10:30 p.m. EST on the YouTube Originals channel. Storm Reid and Juanpa Zurita are co-hosting the show, which will feature performances by Demi Lovato, RuPaul, Dua Lipa, the Dolan Twins, the D’Amelio Family, Emma Chamberlain, Matthew McConaughey, and many others.

Amber Ruffin | Lloyd Bishop/NBC

‘NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021‘

Carson Daly, Amber Ruffin, and Stephen “tWitch” Boss will co-host this year’s NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021 starting at 10 p.m. EST. The lineup of performers includes Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Chloe x Halle, Goo Goo Dolls, Jason Derulo, and Pentatonix, among others.

Joel McHale and Ken Jeong | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

‘Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2021‘

For a funnier, more low-key New Year’s event, tune in to Fox at 8 p.m. EST for Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2021. Co-hosts Joel McHale and Ken Jeong will look back at all the strangest moments of the year in an irreverent take on 2020.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper | Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

‘New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen‘

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen continue their tradition of ringing in the New Year together on New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. They’ll host the live event from Times Square as usual (but without the crowds) on CNN starting at 8 p.m. EST. Stars like Josh Groban, Jon Bon Jovi, Patti Labelle, John Mayer, and even Carole Baskin will make appearances.

Jennifer Lopez | Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021‘

Billy Porter and Lucy Hale will serve as co-hosts for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021, headlined by Jennifer Lopez, starting at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Big Freedia will co-host the New Orleans portion of the event, while Ciara will host in Los Angeles.