What TV channel is USA vs. Czech Republic on today? Schedule, time for 2021 World Juniors game

Team USA is feeling good after following up a disappointing loss to Russia with an 11-0 drubbing of Austria to move to 1-1 in group play. The win put the Americans in a good position in Group B but now they face a foe coming off a huge upset win.

On Sunday, the Czechs skated away with a shocking 2-0 win over the Russians. Netminder Lukas Parik (LAK) was the star of the show as he had a masterful 30-save performance while his team blocked more than 20 more. It’ll be interesting to see which Czech Republic team shows up, as they lost Game 1 of the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship 7-1 to the Swedes.

As for the Americans, head coach Nate Leaman is expected to tap Dustin Wolf to start again. The Flames prospect has yet to allow a goal after coming on in relief against Russia and posting a 10-save shutout against Austria. He’ll be looking for the same offensive spurt in that game, which included a Matthew Boldy hat trick.

Here is how to catch the 2021 IIHF World Juniors Group B meeting between the U.S. and Czech Republic.

How to watch USA vs. Czech Republic

  • TV channel (Canada): TSN
  • Live stream (Canada) : TSN Live
  • TV channel (USA): NHL Network
  • Live stream (USA): fuboTV (7-day free trial)

USA vs. Czech Republic: When is puck drop?

  • Date: Tuesday, Dec. 29
  • Time: 2 p.m.

World Juniors 2021: Latest news

Tournament

USA

Canada

Which teams are in the 2021 World Junior Championship?

Ten teams, divided into two groups of five, are participating.

Group AGroup B
CanadaRussia
FinlandSweden
SwitzerlandUSA
SlovakiaCzech Republic
GermanyAustria

Full schedule for the 2021 World Junior Championship

(All times Eastern) 

FRIDAY, DEC. 25
Switzerland vs. Slovakia2 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Germany vs. Finland6 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Russia vs. USA9:30 p.m.TSN, NHLN
SATURDAY, DEC. 26
Sweden vs. Czech Republic2 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Germany vs. Canada6 p.m.TSN, NHLN
USA vs. Austria9:30 p.m.TSN, NHLN
SUNDAY, DEC. 27
Finland vs. Switzerland2 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Slovakia vs. Canada6 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Czech Republic vs. Russia9:30 p.m.TSN, NHLN
MONDAY, DEC. 28
Austria vs. Sweden6 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Slovakia vs. Germany9:30 p.m.TSN, NHLN
TUESDAY, DEC. 29
USA vs. Czech Republic2 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Canada vs. Switzerland6 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Austria vs. Russia9:30 p.m.TSN, NHLN
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30
Finland vs. Slovakia2 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Switzerland vs. Germany6 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Russia vs. Sweden9:30 p.m.TSN, NHLN
THURSDAY, DEC. 31
Czech Republic vs. Austria2 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Canada vs. Finland6 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Sweden vs. United States9:30 p.m.TSN, NHLN
SATURDAY, JAN. 2
QuarterfinalNoonTSN, NHLN
Quarterfinal3:30 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Quarterfinal7 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Quarterfinal10:30 p.m.TSN, NHLN
MONDAY, JAN. 4
Semifinal6 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Semifinal9:30 p.m.TSN, NHLN
TUESDAY, JAN. 5
Bronze-medal game5:30 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Gold-medal game9:30 p.m.TSN, NHLN

Who has won the IIHF World Junior Championships in the last 10 years?

YearWinnerHost country
2020CanadaCzech Republic
2019FinlandCanada
2018CanadaUnited States
2017United StatesCanada
2016FinlandFinland
2015CanadaCanada
2014FinlandSweden
2013United StatesRussia
2012SwedenCanada
2011RussiaUnited States

Which countries have won the most medals at the World Junior Championship?

CountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
Canada189532
Russia*13131137
Finland54615
United States42612
Sweden211619
Czech Republic+25714
Slovakia0022
Switzerland0011

* Includes medals won as the Soviet Union and CIS
+ Includes medals won as Czechoslovakia

