What Soul’s Angela Bassett thinks happened to Joe

In an interview with Pop Sugar, Bassett said, “I think he probably goes back to teaching, but the word is out.” She continued, saying that he might not go on the road with Dorothea but now that she knows he plays well, there’s a good chance she could invite him back to the band for a night, or recommend him to someone else. Bassett, who you might recognize from Black Panther, referenced some advice she gave a young actress recently, saying that even if a particular audition didn’t lead to a career-defining role, it can still lead to unexpected places. “It just didn’t work out for some reason, but you’re never forgotten. So, don’t be forgettable in the room. You have to consume the room and give it all that you have.”

So while Joe might keep teaching part time, and finding new joy in that, there’s a good chance he could play many gigs on the side, as well. After all, now he’s got the invaluable connection with Dorothea, who’s so popular she even appeared in Pixar’s Onward.