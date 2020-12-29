What comes next after the massive rally? By Cointelegraph

Ethereum surges past $730: What comes next after the massive rally?

The price of Ether (ETH) has surged past $730 for the first time since May 2018. Following ETH’s breakout, traders are becoming more optimistic in its short-term trajectory.

There are two major factors behind ETH’s strong rally: a strong technical market structure and the CME futures listing in January 2021.

ETH price chart with key levels. Source: Michael van de Poppe, TradingView.com
Ethereum supply and miner balances. Source: Santiment