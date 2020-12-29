‘Welcome to Plathville’ Spoilers: Ethan Plath doesn’t know what a stud is?

‘Welcome to Plathville’ Spoilers: Are you kidding?

‘Welcome to Plathville’ Spoilers tells that most of the time I completely buy how innocent and sheltered the Plaths are because their parents seriously wouldn’t let them have virtually any outside influences from the outside world. However this is one instance in which I think Ethan might have been playing things up for the camera a bit.

Ethan Plath, who grew up on on a working farm and had a little brother who basically used to raise cows for a living, had to ask his wife what a stud was.

‘Welcome to Plathville’ Spoilers: Excuse me Ethan, your Hollywood is showing.

That, my people, is what’s called acting and for a split-second, I have to admit, I was fooled, but then I realized that there was no possible way that that was right because of his actual background.

When you live on a farm, especially one that has livestock, you know what a stud is. A stud animal is one used for breeding, that goes for cattle, horses, and other animals as well. The only credit I can give him is that maybe he didn’t know what it meant in terms of a human male, but he acted like the term was brand spankin’ new to him which, if you live on a farm that is BS.

It would have been a little more believable if he’d just laughed or something, but I think the question was just a result of some producers who were trying way too hard to make him seem ‘dumb’.

Although, maybe I’m wrong because Olivia has said in the past that sometimes she is surprised by what he doesn’t know about, but seriously, this is one time that I think he might have just pretended to be a ‘dumb blonde country boy’. I don’t know why he would though, I think Micah kind of has that entire thing covered.

Maybe he just wanted to come across as a little more likeable because he’s come across as rather stodgy the last couple of episodes, but we have to keep in mind, married, grown adult or not, Ethan is still growing and learning from the time he spent with the Plaths. It’s okay Ethan, we see you. Stay tuned!!!

