Week 17 Fantasy RB Rankings: Must starts, sleepers, potential busts at running back

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
2

If you thought that making start ’em, sit ’em decisions in Week 16 was hard, just wait until you see what Week 17 has in store for you. There are a lot of handcuffs and sleepers that have moved into starting roles this week, and our Week 17 fantasy RB rankings are a good demonstration of why most fantasy football leagues treat Week 16 as their championship week.

There are already enough banged-up RBs across the NFL in a normal week, but late in the year, teams that are out of contention tend to sit or limit players at the RB position whether they’re hurt or not. So what does that mean for fantasy owners? It’s going to be hard to find true RB2s and navigate the ever-changing RB landscape.

WEEK 17 STANDARD RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Here’s what we do know. It’s highly unlikely that Christian McCaffrey (thigh) and Joe Mixon (foot) will return to play in meaningless games for their team. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are likely to rest their starters with the No. 1 seed in the AFC wrapped up, so in addition to the absence of Clyde Edwards-Helaire (hip/ankle), the Chiefs may use a true committee approach with Darrel Williams, Le’Veon Bell, and Darwin Thompson to keep all three fresh and healthy. That will also render each hard to trust.

Some other top injuries include Damien Harris (ankle), James Robinson (ankle), and Darrell Henderson (ankle). Harris and Robinson’s teams are both out of the playoff race, so their teams will likely approach their injuries with extreme caution, so that could open up starting roles for Sony Michel and Dare Ogunbowale again. Both would be top-25 plays if they’re in action. Meanwhile, Henderson rolled his ankle late against the Seahawks and while the Rams could use him with Cam Akers (ankle) also banged-up, he might not be available.

WEEK 17 PPR RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

In Week 17, it’s important just to trust players that should get a high volume of carries. That often means rolling with players that are on teams playing for playoff spots and jockeying for seeding. If you’re choosing between two options at the RB2 slot or the flex spot, play the guy that has more on the line. It may not feel great to go with Chris Carson (vs. 49ers) over Miles Sanders (vs. Washington), but Carson and the Seahawks are playing for something. Sanders and company are not. That can be the great tiebreaker at this point in the season.

Reminder: As always, we expect to make plenty of changes to these RB rankings throughout the week, so check back for updates.

Week 17 Fantasy RB Rankings (Standard)

These rankings are for non-PPR leagues.

RankPlayer
1Dalvin Cook, MIN @ DET
2Derrick Henry, TEN @ HOU
3Alvin Kamara, NO @ CAR
4David Montgomery, CHI vs. GB
5Jonathan Taylor, IND vs. JAX
6Melvin Gordon, DEN vs. LV
7Austin Ekeler, LAC @ KC
8David Johnson, HOU vs. TEN
9JK Dobbins, BAL @ CIN
10Myles Gaskin, MIA @ BUF
11D’Andre Swift, DET vs. MIN
12Josh Jacobs, LV @ DEN
13Aaron Jones, GB @ CHI
14Nick Chubb, CLE vs. PIT
15Wayne Gallman, NYG vs. DAL
16Antonio Gibson, WAS @ PHI
17Jeff Wilson Jr., SF vs. SEA
18Ronald Jones II, TB vs. ATL
19Sony Michel, NE vs. NYJ
20Chris Carson, SEA @ SF
21Miles Sanders, PHI vs. WAS
22Mike Davis, CAR vs. NO
23James Conner, PIT @ CLE
24Kenyan Drake, ARI @ LAR
25Dare Ogunbowale, JAX @ IND
26Nyheim Hines, IND vs. JAX
27Frank Gore, NYJ @ NE
28Malcolm Brown, LAR vs. ARI
29Gus Edwards, BAL @ CIN
30Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ NYG
31Zack Moss, BUF vs. MIA
32Giovani Bernard, CIN vs. BAL
33Darrel Williams, KC vs. LAC
34AJ Dillon, GB @ CHI
35J.D. McKissic, WAS @ PHI
36Samaje Perine, CIN vs. BAL
37Latavius Murray, NO @ CAR
38Devin Singletary, BUF vs. MIA
39Tony Pollard, DAL @ NYG
40Leonard Fournette, TB vs. ATL
41Kareem Hunt, CLE vs. PIT
42Le’Veon Bell, KC vs. LAC
43Ito Smith, ATL vs. TB
44James White, NE vs. NYJ
45La’Mical Perine, NYJ @ NE
46Lynn Bowden, MIA @ BUF
47Chase Edmonds, ARI @ LAR
48Salvon Ahmed, MIA @ BUF
49Adrian Peterson, DET vs. MIN
50Brian Hill, ATL @ TB
51Kalen Ballage, LAC @ KC
52Carlos Hyde, SEA @ SF
53Todd Gurley, ATL @ TB
54Devontae Booker, LV @ DEN
55Benny Snell, PIT @ CLE
56Jerick McKinnon, SF vs. SEA
57Buddy Howell, HOU vs. TEN
58Tevin Coleman, SF vs. SEA
59Royce Freeman, DEN vs. LV
60Ke’Shawn Vaughn, TB vs. ATL
61Trayveon Wiliams, CIN vs. BAL
62Justin Jackson, LAC @ KC
63Devine Ozigbo, JAX @ IND
64Dion Lewis, NYG vs. DAL
65Boston Scott, PHI vs. WAS
66Darrynton Evans, TEN @ HOU
67Rodney Smith, CAR vs. NO
68Jalen Richard, LV @ DEN
69Kerryon Johnson, DET vs. MIN
70Peyton Barber, WAS @ PHI

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR