Week 17 Fantasy RB PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts

If you are in one of the few season-long fantasy leagues that holds its championship game in Week 17, you’re in for a tough week at RB. There are plenty of options at the position, but injury concerns and workload splits are creating some very tough start ’em, sit ’em decisions this season. Our Week 17 fantasy RB PPR rankings are here to sort through the noise and recommend handcuffs and sleepers to trust.

For owners in PPR leagues, there is at least some extra value created because of the amount of great pass-catching backs that have emerged this year. That’s certainly excellent news, especially when considering the long list of RBs that could be out this week, including, but not limited to, Christian McCaffrey, Joe Mixon, Damien Harris, Darrell Henderson, James Robinson, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

A few players — Mike Davis (vs. Saints), Nyheim Hines (vs. Jaguars), and J.D. McKissic (@ Eagles) — see pretty significant jumps and will be RB2s because of their high-volume of targets. Even with Davis and McKissic playing in relatively difficult matchups, they can be trusted as top-15 and (borderline) top-20 plays. Further down, Kareem Hunt (vs. Steelers) and James White (vs. Jets) both vault into the solid flex ranks because their primary roles are as pass-catchers out of the backfield. 

Owners in PPR leagues still need to be wary of teams out of playoff contention resting their starters, so check back often for updates on that. And those with members of the Chiefs on their team (Le’Veon Bell and Darrel Williams) will have to see just how much the Chiefs are planning on playing their starters after locking up the No. 1 seed in the AFC. All of their RBs should be considered risky plays until we know whether or not Andy Reid will give his starters any playing time.

Reminder: As always, we expect to make plenty of changes to these RB PPR rankings throughout the week, so check back for updates.

Week 17 Fantasy RB PPR Rankings

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.

RankPlayer
1Alvin Kamara, NO @ CAR
2Dalvin Cook, MIN @ DET
3Derrick Henry, TEN @ HOU
4David Montgomery, CHI vs. GB
5Austin Ekeler, LAC @ KC
6Jonathan Taylor, IND vs. JAX
7Melvin Gordon, DEN vs. LV
8D’Andre Swift, DET vs. MIN
9David Johnson, HOU vs. TEN
10JK Dobbins, BAL @ CIN
11Myles Gaskin, MIA @ BUF
12Josh Jacobs, LV @ DEN
13Aaron Jones, GB @ CHI
14Antonio Gibson, WAS @ PHI
15Mike Davis, CAR vs. NO
16Jeff Wilson Jr., SF vs. SEA
17Nick Chubb, CLE vs. PIT
18Wayne Gallman, NYG vs. DAL
19Ronald Jones II, TB vs. ATL
20Nyheim Hines, IND vs. JAX
21J.D. McKissic, WAS @ PHI
22Chris Carson, SEA @ SF
23Dare Ogunbowale, JAX @ IND
24Miles Sanders, PHI vs. WAS
25James Conner, PIT @ CLE
26Kenyan Drake, ARI @ LAR
27Giovani Bernard, CIN vs. BAL
28Sony Michel, NE vs. NYJ
29Malcolm Brown, LAR vs. ARI
30Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ NYG
31Kareem Hunt, CLE vs. PIT
32James White, NE vs. NYJ
33Darrel Williams, KC vs. LAC
34Frank Gore, NYJ @ NE
35Devin Singletary, BUF vs. MIA
36Leonard Fournette, TB vs. ATL
37Lynn Bowden, MIA @ BUF
38Gus Edwards, BAL @ CIN
39Zack Moss, BUF vs. MIA
40Chase Edmonds, ARI @ LAR
41Le’Veon Bell, KC vs. LAC
42Tony Pollard, DAL @ NYG
43Latavius Murray, NO @ CAR
44Samaje Perine, CIN vs. BAL
45AJ Dillon, GB @ CHI
46Ito Smith, ATL vs. TB
47La’Mical Perine, NYJ @ NE
48Jerick McKinnon, SF vs. SEA
49Salvon Ahmed, MIA @ BUF
50Adrian Peterson, DET vs. MIN
51Brian Hill, ATL @ TB
52Kalen Ballage, LAC @ KC
53Carlos Hyde, SEA @ SF
54Todd Gurley, ATL @ TB
55Devontae Booker, LV @ DEN
56Benny Snell, PIT @ CLE
57Buddy Howell, HOU vs. TEN
58Tevin Coleman, SF vs. SEA
59Royce Freeman, DEN vs. LV
60Ke’Shawn Vaughn, TB vs. ATL
61Dion Lewis, NYG vs. DAL
62Boston Scott, PHI vs. WAS
63Darrynton Evans, TEN @ HOU
64Jalen Richard, LV @ DEN
65Trayveon Wiliams, CIN vs. BAL
66Justin Jackson, LAC @ KC
67Devine Ozigbo, JAX @ IND
68Rodney Smith, CAR vs. NO
69Kerryon Johnson, DET vs. MIN
70Peyton Barber, WAS @ PHI

