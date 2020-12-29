Washington announces release of Dwayne Haskins after loss to Panthers

Haskins started 13 games for Washington, completing 60.1% of his passes for 2,804 yards and 12 touchdowns against 14 interceptions.

Some of the biggest concerns surrounding the quarterback have been centered around his maturity. The 23-year-old twice violated COVID-19 protocols this season. After the second incident, he was stripped of his captaincy and fined $40,000 by the team.

Haskins started Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers in place of the injured Alex Smith. He committed three turnovers in the 20-13 loss, which caused head coach Ron Rivera to replace him with Taylor Heinicke. A win against Carolina would have clinched the NFC East for Washington, but Haskins blew the opportunity, which likely was the last straw for the young quarterback.

The Ohio State product is now on waivers and any team can pick up his contract, which has two years remaining. It’s more likely that Haskins clears waivers and signs a new deal worth less money with a new team.