Veteran LB Thomas Davis to retire after 2020 season

Thomas Davis‘ 16th NFL season will be his last. The veteran linebacker announced (via Instagram) Washington’s Week 17 game in Philadelphia will be his final regular-season contest.

The former Panthers and Chargers defender signed with Washington in March, reuniting with Ron Rivera. He has operated as a part-time reserve in what is set to be his farewell campaign.

The 2005 first-round pick, however, was a full-time starter from 2006-19 and will be most remembered for overcoming three ACL tears early in his career to form a long-term linebacking partnership with Luke Kuechly in Carolina. Davis also played in Super Bowl 50 despite having suffered a broken arm in the 2015 NFC Championship Game. He made seven tackles in the Panthers’ loss to the Broncos and played all 60 of his team’s defensive snaps.

This announcement comes two-plus years after Davis’ previous retirement indication. He said the 2018 season in Carolina would be his last, but a four-game suspension that year scuttled those plans. Davis, 37, instead went on to play the 2019 season with the Chargers — starting all 16 Bolts games — and signed with Washington on a one-year, $3.5 million deal.

In 199 regular-season games, the Georgia alum has 1,216 tackles, 29 sacks, 18 forced fumbles and 13 interceptions. While Davis has only six tackles this season, he will wrap his career as a three-time Pro Bowler — from 2015-17 — who helped the Panthers to several playoff berths in the 2010s.