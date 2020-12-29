Univision Vencer el desamor spoilers: Going too far…

Vencer el desamor spoilers indicate Bárbara Albarrán vda. de Falcón (Daniela Romo) finally pushed the women too far. Plus, we saw Romina Inunza (Alejandra García) being petty as can be while Ariadna López Hernández (Claudia Álvarez) is getting closer to someone. Here’s what you need to know and a preview of what’s ahead.

Vencer el desamor spoilers: Too far

First, Vencer el desamor spoilers indicate Bárbara was in rare form last night. She mocked Ariadna for wanting the father of her child to, you know, take some responsibility for said child. Then, she was rude to Gemma Corona (Valentina Buzzurro) about wanting to go out. Plus, she criticized Dafne Falcón Miranda vda. de Ibarra (Julia Urbini) for daring to have someone watch her children so she can go out a little while as well. But that wasn’t the worst.

Remember that wedding they rented out the garden for? It turns out the bride is marrying an indigenous man, and the bride’s mother—her good friend—doesn’t approve. When she saw the ceremony and realized what was going on, she had a fit about it. She told the women this puts her in a terrible spot with her friend. And she doesn’t like the whole idea of this wedding, either. She even said so to Estefania (Pía Sanz). Estefania was used to this sort of thing from her mom and made it clear she’s not okay with the bigotry. So, she went outside again and told all her guests the celebration has to go elsewhere.

Because of that, and all the other behavior, all off Bárbara’s roomies want to get the heck out of that house. We’ll see if they actually end up doing so.

Vencer el desamor spoilers: Petty

In related news, one of the people who wants out is Dafne. She feels unwanted by basically everyone. Plus, there’s the whole situation with Gael Falcón Albarrán (Emmanuel Palomares). She feels awkward, given they once thought they’re siblings. Plus, he’d been seeing Romina. Because of this, she called Josefina Miranda (Lourdes Reyes). She’s planning to move back home, as she feels it’s better for everyone.

Of course, we’re sure Gael won’t feel that way. He still wants to be with Dafne and called her to set up a meeting. However, Romina isn’t going to make life easy for him. She’s been dumping tons of extra work on his plate to keep him too busy to see whatever woman he might be seeing. And she’s being totally obvious and annoying about it. We kind of understand her feelings, as he did sort of use her to get Dafne out of his mind. However, there’s a point where you’re taking things too far.

Vencer el desamor spoilers: Closer and closer

And now we get to the other woman in the house—Ariadna. She’s been leaning on Álvaro Falcón Albarrán (David Zepeda) a lot. Of course, Bárbara doesn’t like it. She has continued to say she thinks Ariadna is letting him do too much for her. Tonight, Álvaro had a date that didn’t go so well. And said date obviously knew there was something getting in the way, so she wished him well. Who’d he call the minute she went inside? Ariadna. He wanted to “check on how the wedding went”, but we think it was just an excuse. They’re actually a good pair, if you look beyond the fact they were basically in-laws for years. But he’s a much better man, and we think Ariadna deserves that.

Vencer el desamor spoilers: Tonight

Finally, let’s take a look at what’s next. We’ll see some carry over, as Monday night ended on a cliffhanger. We saw Calixto Borjórquez (Tizoc Arroyo) grab Bárbara when she decided to investigate a noise in the house. Despite that advantage, it seems Bárbara is a tough woman and will manage to geta shot in. The other women will hear that shot and come running to help. There’s a struggle ahead, which will lead to Calixto being seriously wounded.

Because of that, Vencer el desamor spoilers indicate Bárbara fears the worst. She’s convinced she’s heading to jail, thanks to the accident and what it could reveal. It will already make Álvaro question things. He wants to know what happened at the house and why.