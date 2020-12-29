Univision Imperio de mentiras spoilers: Revenge, lockdowns, and bad days

Imperio de mentiras spoilers reveal we’re not sure what Cristina Olasábal (Iliana Fox) is doing at this point. We just know there’s one thing she definitely is looking for in the whole thing. Plus, poor Elisa Cantú Robles (Angelique Boyer) had a bad day. We also saw some objections from Victoria Robles de Cantú (Leticia Calderón) and Renata Cantú Robles de Arizmendi (Susana González) just took a stand. Here’s what you need to know and what’s ahead.

Imperio de mentiras spoilers: What’s her game?

First, Imperio de mentiras spoilers indicate Cristina is a hard one to figure out. See, she talked Leonardo “Leo” Velasco Rodríguez (Andrés Palacios) into meeting her. She went on about how there’s someone betraying him and they’re closer than he thinks. It made us think she was speaking of José Luis Velasco Rodríguez (Hernán Mendoza). However, she later went to José Luis and offered him a deal. We’ll talk a little about that deal in the preview, but it definitely makes us wonder what her ultimate game is.

Imperio de mentiras spoilers: Bad day

Elsewhere, everything looked good for Elisa. She had a lawyer at her court date who argued she was being forced under threat of harm. It seemed a clear case, but not so. The judge later ruled she had to stay in jail, as she had plenty of chances to tell the truth and didn’t. And the dates of some bank transactions prove that. We can’t. And this whole thing could have been prevented, had Fabricio Serrano (Javier Jattin) left his brother in jail to change his confession. However, Fabricio is more worried about getting revenge on Eugenio Serrano (Alejandro Camacho). He had broken Darío Ramírez (Iván Arana) and asked him to stay hidden for a week. We’ll see what he has up his sleeve.

Imperio de mentiras spoilers: Objection!

Speaking of Eugenio, he’s got a problem with Victoria. See, she knows Fernanda Navarro (Michelle González) had an affair with her husband. When she saw Fer at Eugenio’s, she flipped. She demanded Fer get out now. Eugenio objected, as he claimed he had important stuff to discuss. Victoria disagrees and made it clear she expects him to listen. We’ll see how this works out. More and more, we see Victoria being set up to cause some big trouble. Eugenio should watch it.

Imperio de mentiras spoilers: Turning the tables

Finally, we know Renata has spent her fair share of time being locked up. And drugged. This time, she was the one doing the locking up. She’d found out María José “Majo” Cantú Robles (Alejandra Robles Gil) met with Dario again. And she was drunk as all-get-out while doing it. When Majo admitted to not turning him in and allowing him the extra time he asked for, Renata had it. See, Majo tried to run off and find him again when she learned of Elisa’s court appearance. To stop her, Renata locked Majo in her room. Like mother, like daughter. Except Renata really is thinking 100% on what she believes is best. And she’s not going to abuse it.

Imperio de mentiras spoilers: Tonight

Now, let’s take a look at what’s ahead for tonight. Imperio de mentiras spoilers reveal Renata finds out Dario is Eugenio’s son. We can just imagine how that one will go over. The sisters already didn’t like Victoria being involved with him. When they learn the kidnapper is connected, that’s going to make it worse. And make them more suspicious of their “tio.”

Meanwhile, we’ll see Jose Luis follow through on what Cristina demanded in exchange for dropping any investigation into him. He’ll ask Adriana to put in her resignation. However, it sounds like this could be a trap for Jose Luis. It seems right after Jose Luis asks Adriana to do this, she gets a petition to help trap Jose Luis. Will she go for it? We’ll have to wait and see. If it was us? We’d totally do it. Just look at what happened tonight between the two. He’s been asking for trouble.