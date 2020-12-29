Underrated sci-fi TV shows with a cult following

In the early 1990s, MTV was moving away from the music videos that made the network. One of the first programs was Liquid Television, an experimental animation show, and the character of Aeon Flux stood out from the pack of self-contained shorts. The series featured a six-part Aeon Flux serial, followed by five individual shorts, and eventually a series of its own.

The brainchild of animator Peter Chung, Aeon Flux is set in the year 7698 AD, in two cities separated by a wall, much like East and West Berlin during the Cold War. This dystopian world is populated with the expected robots and mutated creatures. Most of the global population has been killed by an environmental disaster.

Aeon Flux is an assassin from one of the cities on a mission to undermine the dictatorial control of the other. Flux’s city is lawless while the other is completely authoritarian. The series plays on the ideas of polar opposites, with the woman protagonist a completely free individual, the male antagonist holding complete control of his city and everyone within it, and what happens in the gray area between the two.

While the story is compelling, the big draw for audiences was the unearthly physics of the main character and the world she traverses. The series feels extremely European, recalling the angularity of German Expressionism as well as the intricate design work of creators like Jean “Moebius” Giraud. It was a version of animation seldom seen on U.S. television.