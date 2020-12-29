U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.06% By .com

© . U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.06%



.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the fell 0.06%, while the index declined 0.05%, and the index fell 0.24%.

The best performers of the session on the were Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:), which rose 5.76% or 2.71 points to trade at 49.78 at the close. Meanwhile, Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:) added 1.80% or 4.02 points to end at 227.67 and Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:) was up 1.34% or 1.08 points to 81.53 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:), which fell 1.10% or 1.96 points to trade at 176.41 at the close. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:) declined 1.07% or 2.87 points to end at 266.38 and Walt Disney Company (NYSE:) was down 0.91% or 1.62 points to 177.24.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:) which rose 5.76% to 49.78, ABIOMED Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 3.34% to settle at 323.36 and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:) which gained 2.54% to close at 152.67.

The worst performers were Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:) which was down 3.54% to 18.01 in late trade, FLIR Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 3.41% to settle at 43.11 and L Brands Inc (NYSE:) which was down 3.37% to 37.51 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 82.24% to 1.950, Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 60.60% to settle at 1.420 and Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:) which gained 52.32% to close at 2.6200.

The worst performers were Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 53.82% to 42.67 in late trade, Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 52.43% to settle at 1.760 and Monaker Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 32.49% to 2.390 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2016 to 1067 and 95 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2299 fell and 707 advanced, while 57 ended unchanged.

Shares in ABIOMED Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 3.34% or 10.45 to 323.36. Shares in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 82.24% or 0.880 to 1.950. Shares in Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 60.60% or 0.536 to 1.420.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was up 5.85% to 22.97.

Gold Futures for February delivery was up 0.15% or 2.75 to $1883.15 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in February rose 0.90% or 0.43 to hit $48.05 a barrel, while the March Brent oil contract rose 0.69% or 0.35 to trade at $51.25 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.33% to 1.2254, while USD/JPY fell 0.26% to 103.51.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.41% at 89.903.