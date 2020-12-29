Two SEC women’s basketball games postponed

Photo: NCAA

Due to a combination of positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Tennessee women’s basketball program, the Tennessee at Texas A,amp;M game on December 31 and Kentucky at Tennessee game on January 3 have been postponed, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com. (full report).