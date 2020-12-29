Two characters Marvel fans want to see in Shang-Chi

While there are a handful of great characters from Netflix’s Iron Fist series, fans eagerly await the chance to see Danny Rand (Finn Jones) and Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) again. After a disappointing first season, Iron Fist came back with a great, action-packed second season — one that got fans excited for the possibility of the future for these characters. Of course, that’s where the story ends, as the series was cancelled shortly after the second season’s premiere.

But fans haven’t forgotten. On Reddit, a user by the name of u/Limulemur suggested that the upcoming Shang-Chi movie, which finished filming in October 2020, is the best opportunity to smoothly introduce Danny and Colleen to the MCU.

In the Marvel Comics, both the Iron Fist and the Ten Rings are schools in the mystical city of K’un-Lun who fought for the right to rule; in Shang-Chi, the Ten Rings terrorist organization will reportedly be the main antagonist for Shang-Chi (Simu Lui). The history between the Iron Fist and the Ten Rings is a strong connection, and many people believe that there might be plans to further explore K’un-Lun in Shang-Chi‘s sequel. Another Reddit user, u/MarcusD1994, suggested that Marvel “hint at their arrival in the post-credits scene” of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings before fully re-introducing Danny and Colleen through the film’s sequel.

Considering the rumors surrounding Daredevil’s leap into the MCU, there might be reason to believe that Marvel would be willing to bring back these fan-favorite characters if the opportunity presents itself. If they are looking for a way to include Danny Rand and Colleen Wing, Shang-Chi (or its sequel) is definitely the perfect moment.