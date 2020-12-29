Toosii Gets Maced by Police After Shooting Erupts at His Concert With YK Osiris

Instagram

The ‘Dreams’ rapper claims on Instagram that he got pepper sprayed ‘for no reason at all’ while greeting his fans after his Jacksonville show with the ‘Worth It’ spitter was shut down.

A party hosted by Toosii and YK Osiris in Jacksonville, Florida has taken a turn for the worse. The two rappers were attempting to throw an outdoor concert for their fans at Sk8 City Fun Zone in the Regency Square Mall on Sunday night, December 27, but it was shut down even before it began.

To make matter worse, Toossii claimed he got pepper sprayed by police when he was greeting his fans on the street. Taking to his Instagram page, the North Carolina rapper, who was born Nau’Jour Grainger, shared a video of the incident.

In the clip, Toosii and Osiris can be seen getting on top of a car to engage with fans, who were cheering for them, before things turned chaotic. One of the rappers was jumping off the hood of the car, apparently after getting maced by police.

“Last night at my show in Jacksonville, Florida I got maced for no reason at all along with several of my fans (young fans),” Toosii claimed in the caption. “They shut it down because of capacity so I went outside to greet everyone and this is what happened. I love y’all and f**k them i’ll be back.”

<br />

According to a report from Action News Jax, the concert was shut down after shooting erupted near the location of the show. Thousands of mostly teenage concertgoers had gathered at Sk8 City Fun Zone when multiple shots were fired.

A rep for Excelsior Security Agency (ESA), which handles security for Jacksonville, Fla.’s Regency Court Plaza and Sk8 City Fun Zone, said they were doing traffic control for the event when they were notified of “shots fired” near the concert location. The Jacksonville’s Sheriff’s Office filed an incident report about the shooting.

At 8:30 P.M. EST, the City of Jacksonville Fire Marshal’s Office came to the concert’s location and closed down the parking lot. At 9:15 P.M., the Fire Marshal had the event shut down because of “more than one violation.”

“Chaos. People running around everywhere,” an eyewitness recalled the situation that night. “After that, the crowd dispersed. Then police came out with AR’s.”

Luckily, no one was injured in the incident, but police did find five bullet casings in the mall’s parking lot. Witnesses said two people were handcuffed and placed in the back of the squad car, although it is unclear if the two people were involved in the shooting or charged in the incident.