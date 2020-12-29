Tom Selleck Was Inspired By Donnie Wahlberg And Left A $2,020 Tip

This year, Donnie Wahlberg started the #2020TipChallenge. He inspired other celebrities and those with cash to spare to leave a very generous tip at a restaurant, specifically for $2,020 or whatever they could afford. Tom Selleck decided to join the challenge just before 2021 arrives.

While Tom may be best known for his role in Magnum, P.I., he currently stars in Blue Bloods with Donnie. Donnie plays Tom’s son in the series. Donnie tweeted, “I found out that my TV Dad [Tom Selleck] has generously accepted the #2020TipChallenge at Elios Upper East Side! Love ya dad. I didn’t start it but I’m proud to be part of it. To those who gave even the smallest extra amount this year — THANK YOU.”

Tom Selleck left a $2,020 tip at a New York restaurant

I found out that my TV Dad #TomSelleck has generously accepted the #2020TipChallenge at Elios Upper East Side! Love ya dad. ❤️ I didn’t start it but I’m proud to be part of it. To those who gave even the smallest extra amount this year — THANK YOU.#spreadloveandlovewillspread pic.twitter.com/1NcEswVbsO — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) December 24, 2020

Donnie also shared a photo of the receipt. On it, Tom wrote, “For Elios, I am honoring my friend Donnie Wahlberg’s ‘tip challenge’ with my sincere hope for a better 2020. Thank you all.” Other people have joined the challenge throughout the year, including singer Harry Styles.

Donnie said that Tom never mentioned the challenge and vice versa. What a great way to support restaurants and their workers during the pandemic! It doesn’t have to be such a large amount, so if you have a little cash to spare, why not leave a generous tip the next time you’re out?