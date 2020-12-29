Toews joins growing list of sidelined Blackhawks By

Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews is sidelined due to an undisclosed illness and won’t be ready for the start of the regular season.

Toews, 32, joins a growing list of Blackhawks who aren’t available at the outset of training camp.

Forward Kirby (NYSE:) Dach, the team’s first-round pick in 2019, is likely to miss 4-5 months after undergoing surgery to repair a broken wrist. Forward Alexander Nylander is out for an extended period after he recently underwent knee surgery.

Toews has been a team captain since 2008. The three-time Stanley Cup winner had 18 goals and 60 total points in 70 games last season.

