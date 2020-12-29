Tiny Harris Proudly Shows Fans That Her Daughter, Heiress Is Not Afraid To Sing Anywhere

Tiny Harris shared a video on her social media account featuring Heiress Harris, and the baby girl is singling like there’s no tomorrow without any fear. Check out the clip below.

‘My baby ain’t scared to sing nowhere! I’m always shocked that she will drop a note at any time in front of anybody. Oh, how I used to be like that! Lol.. my lil mini-me is ready for stardom in some compacity. Thank u to our amazing artist @annietracy for coming straight in town teaching my baby this song in 2.5 hrs!! U & @iamlatocha are two of her favourite ppl. She knows good singing when she hears it!! 👑💜’ Tiny captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘You better hold out ‘history’ Heiress!! 😍’ and a commenter posted this: ‘My Heir Bear with that note at the end tho… ‘historryyyy’ Yessss Baby! Don’t Play wit her!! 👊🏽 🎤 🎶’

A follwoer said: ‘You go little girl! you know you have your mother and father in you you look beautiful little girl👑’ and one other commenter said: ‘And held that note like a boss!!!! Y’all gon get this bravado today! 😍😍’

Someone else said: ‘What did you expect her freaking parents are Tiny from the best girl group Xscape and her father is T.I 😩❤️’

A fan said: ‘She is EVERYTHING on so many different levels 💕’

Tiny Harris has been in awe these days after her daughter, Zonnique Pullins gave birth to a baby girl. Tiny cannot wait to hold her granddaughter in her arms.

Check out the message that she shared along with a clip-on her IG account.

Tiny is living her best life with her family and friends, and her fans could not be happier for her.

Tiny and Tip both made sure to keep fans updated on social media during the holidays.

