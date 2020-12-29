Tim Paine points finger at third umpire Paul Wilson after DRS controversy

Australian Test captain Tim Paine has taken aim at third umpire Paul Wilson after he was left stunned by a DRS review which cost him his second innings wicket.

Paine was left in disbelief after he was given his marching orders following an Indian review where he was adjudged to have been caught behind off Ravindra Jadeja.

Paine was forced to walk despite hot spot not showing any mark on the bat and cameras appearing to show a gap between the ball and the bat, with snicko the one piece of evidence to go against him.

The dismissal came at a crucial time in Australia’s second innings, and Paine was left miffed by what he deemed a lack of consistency in the third umpire’s decision-making process throughout the Test.

A disbelieving Tim Paine looks up at the big screen after being given out by the third umpire on day three (Getty)

“[It was] extremely frustrating, no doubt about that,” Paine said after India tied up the series with a eight-wicket win in the second Test.

“[It was a] crucial part of the game, felt like I’d been playing pretty well start of this series and felt like if i could get in a partnership with Greeny and add another 50, 100, 120 runs together then the whole game changes. To have it finish like that was extremely disappointing. But yeah, it is what it is.

“I thought we had a pretty similar example in the first innings with Pujara on the first ball of day two, which sets a precedent, and then it seemed to change.”

Paine remained adamant that he had not hit the ball and admitted that discussions with match officials after the incident had done little to convince him of the decision.

Paine congratulates Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane on India’s win in the second Test match (AP)

“I’ve spoken to them. It wasn’t very productive,” he said.

“My concern yesterday was not with the technology. It was with the precedent that was set in the first innings with Pujara and the fact I think the decision was just made too quickly.

“He didn’t look at enough replays to see full evidence that there was probably a gap between bat and ball. The line itself had started before it went past my bat and then it’s finished again.

“It was just lots of things that didn’t marry up for me. I saw some photos of it. All sorts of things. I just don’t think he took the time to look at the evidence. The technology itself I thought was OK.”

For a daily dose of the best of the breaking news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter by clicking here!