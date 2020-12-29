Tiger Shroff flaunting his hot bod from his vacay raises the temperature

Bollywood found a complete package in Tiger Shroff, who can dance, beat up the goons and romance the heroines effortlessly. Tiger Shroff has charmed his way in the industry and won the hearts of the viewers at the movies. But what he does on his social media is one pure treat for his fans.



Tiger Shroff is currently bringing an end to 2020 in the Maldives. The actor is making sure he enjoys his vacation in the beach-haven and also gives us some visual-treats. Yesterday while the temperature got chilly, Tiger’s posts and selfies made things quite hot. The actor flaunted his hot bod on social media, where we see him running in beach trunks. His perfect physique and those abs got the netizens excited.





And looks like when it’s time to end the year, Tiger is also thinking of some resolutions as he shares a selfie which says, ‘Resolutions on my mind.’ Well, this hunk and his resolutions are always to get his body beefier than the previous year. Off late Tiger Shroff has worked really hard on his physique and his beefy avatar has inspired his fans to hit the gym. He has Ganpath and Heropanti 2 in his kitty and the actor all set to take up these action-packed films with a storm.