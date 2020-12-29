Tiffany Haddish Gushes Over Her Relationship With Common

Tiffany Haddish and Common are still growing strong in their relationship. After confirming their romance following a series of social media shoutouts and rumors of a baby, Haddish says Common is the most supportive mate she’s ever had.

A timeline of Tiffany Haddish and Common’s relationship

Haddish and Common initially began dating on a dating app. After developing a friendship, they began exploring a romantic relationship. Rumors about their relationship began when Common attended Haddish’s 40th birthday bash.

The two then began appearing on each other’s social media pages, spending Common’s birthday together at a painting event. They also attended the 2020 NBA All-Star weekend together, sitting courtside and Haddish supporting Common at his hometown as he hosted the weekend’s events.

Still, Haddish opted to stay mum. During an interview with Wendy Williams, she admitted the two were spending time together but refused to divulge any information. Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, even congratulated the two on their rumored romance on an Instagram post of Haddish’s.

Haddish cited discussing her dating life previously and preferring to keep things private. Their relationship was confirmed during the COVID-19 quarantine when Haddish admitted the two were quarantined together.

Tiffany Haddish says Common is the most supportive partner she’s ever had

Haddish says her relationship with Common works so well because he’s the only partner she’s ever had that is supportive of her career and not intimidated. In an interview with People Magazine, Haddish gushes about her man, saying:

“This is my first time being in a relationship with somebody who’s not trying to make me turn my light out. [Common’s] trying to get me to make my light shine even bigger and motivate me. That is very different for me: supportive, encouraging. It’s refreshing.”

Furthermore, she says even in times of contention with Common, both are mature enough to see things through and keep the love alive. “What I love about him is I can be silly,” she explained.

She continued: “We laugh together, and we can have really deep conversations. And we do argue, but it’s not like mean words being tossed at each other, or trying to tear each other’s character down. It’s more like grown-ups. And I don’t think I’ve ever been in a relationship where, if I have an argument with somebody, they are not calling me out of my name or trying to belittle me.”

Common also shows love for Tiffany Haddish

Haddish isn’t the only one boasting about their love. Common shares similar sentiments. In a November 2020 interview with The Karen Huger Show on SiriusXM, Common called Haddish a “queen” and bragged about Haddish’s intelligence and fight for equality for Black women in Hollywood.

“I’m learning [from her]. You know what I mean?” he said. “She takes it like the law…She’ll be like, ‘If there ain’t no Black people on the set, or no Black people working on this, then I’m not going to do it.’ Or, ‘Why can’t we go to these Black makeup artists?’”

He continued: “And I think, it takes that type of courage and mouthpiece and rawness to get the equanimity that we’ve been looking for — the equality that we talk about. Especially within — any area of life — but then the Hollywood structure, sometimes you have to shake them up and say, ‘Hey, y’all, this is what it has to be.’”