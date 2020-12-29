Three people found dead in house has police launch investigation

Police are investigating after three people were found dead at a home in Greater Manchester.

Officers were called by paramedics responding to a concern for welfare call on Oldham Road in Failsworth at 3.30pm on Monday, a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said.

The deaths are being treated as unexplained and enquires are ongoing.

Police, fire and ambulance vehicles were pictured at the scene on Monday evening.

The spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Three people were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Their deaths are being treated as unexplained. Inquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting 1595 28/12/20 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.