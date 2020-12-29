This video game has the longest cutscene of all time

While Metal Gear Solid 4 may have held the record for the longest individual cutscene, Star Ocean: The Last Hope has one that’s nearly twice as long. In fact, Star Ocean‘s cutscenes could be so long that it allegedly made some players’ controllers shut off while watching.

All told, Star Ocean: The Last Hope‘s ending cutscene is a total of 46 minutes. So, why the discrepancy with the record-keeping process?

It likely has to do with the Guinness World Record application — namely, that there is one. To get into a Guinness World Record, a person must first apply. So, if no one ever applied on behalf of Star Ocean: The Last Hope, it would never get listed. However, it may also be an issue with the record itself, as the Metal Gear Solid 4 record no longer shows up on the official Guinness site.

Regardless, most gamers agree that either Metal Gear Solid 4 or Star Ocean: The Last Hope has the longest cutscenes — the only difference is that Metal Gear Solid 4‘s 71 minutes of cutscenes are broken into pieces while Star Ocean: The Last Hope‘s cutscene is a solid 46-minute chunk.