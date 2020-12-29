This is why the Ouya was a huge flop

In 2012, Ouya’s Kickstarter campaign ended with $8.5 million raised — 600% over the original goal. Backed by over 63,000 people, initial excitement over the project related directly to its price and its specs. Despite its sub-$100 price point, it promised a quad-core processor, 8 GB of storage, 1 GB of RAM, and support for 1080p via HDMI. It was on par with other consoles at the time but came at a fraction of the price.

And for $100, why wouldn’t gamers gamble on this hackable console? Each console was also supposed to be a developer kit, which intrigued independent developers. The hope was that the Ouya would truly open up gaming for everyone, with developers able to send their games directly to those who would appreciate them — and gamers able to get games for free or for cheap.

But the problems emerged almost immediately, eventually leading to the company restructuring its debt and selling itself off.