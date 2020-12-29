This is who Bones fans have crowned the best Squintern

Each of the individual squinterns made their own contributions to the world of Bones, but few could claim to have as important a role in the history of the series as Zack. He was introduced in the very first episode of the series and spent three seasons as the only squintern on the scene. Zack was known for his lovable and awkward personality, as well as his occasional troubles with having the confidence to stand behind his considerable intellect.

In the third season, the show introduced a menacing adversary for the Jeffersonian Institute team in the form of a mysterious serial killer called the Gormogon (Laurence Todd Rosenthal). Known for his connections to the occult and the ritualistic cannibalism he participated in, the Gormogon kept our heroes on their toes while they tried to untangle the archaic rituals associated with the murders he committed. Eventually, they realize that he’s not acting alone, and in a shocking revelation, Brennan and Booth realize that squintern Zack had been working with the killer as his apprentice.

Zack’s sweet personality mixed with the dark secrets that later came out about him made for a complex and fascinating character arc. It’s likely why many Bones fans claimed him as their favorite squintern of all time. As user trexartist said, “Zack Addy is my clear favorite. I don’t really have another favorite,” while passthepeas75 wrote, “Zack is my forever #1 in my heart.” Even though wrenreads listed two other candidates, they still declared, “And Zack of course but i feel like he is on a different level than the others.”

Now, Zack may have squeaked out ahead as #1, but there were a few others who challenged him for squintern supremacy.