Third Test to be played at SCG after Cricket Australia COVID-19 crisis talks

The SCG will retain the traditional New Year’s Test after marathon talks between Cricket Australia and state governments after Sydney’s Northern Beaches COVID-19 outbreak.

Cricket Australia has reportedly gained approval from the Indian Cricket Board after securing exemptions which will allow the third Test to remain in Sydney and the fourth Test to remain in Brisbane.

Broadcast staff have been given exemptions to cross the border from NSW to Queensland in between Tests, but players will be forced to comply with stricter quarantine regulations.

The third Test is set to get underway on January 7, before the series finale which will take place at the Gabba from January 15.

