Things That Happened In 2020

It’s weird to think about, but…
Like, this actually happened in 2020.
A different time. A different place. A truly different world.
2.
It’s hard to believe, but Charlotte Awbery was discovered in the subway this year.
3.
Trump was acquitted on both articles of impeachment by the Senate in 2020.
The Trump impeachment feels like it happened a billion years ago.
4.
You probably already forgot that Nancy Pelosi tore up Trump’s speech during the State of the Union.
5.
It wasn’t too long ago that everyone was talking about Cheer.
“Daytona” this. “Daytona” that.
Cheer feels like it came out 72 years ago, definitely not in 2020.
6.
Speaking of TV shows, Tiger King came out nine months ago, right at the beginning of this mess, March 20 to be exact.
7.
Another TV show that feels like it came out a trillion years ago but actually came in 2020 is Love Is Blind.
As 50-something-year-old moms love to say, “bless this mess.”
8.
Lastly, one of the best/worst characters in TV history, Big Ed, came into our lives this year.
9.
Believe it or not, in the beginning of 2020, people still went to movie theaters.
10.
Sonic: The Hedgehog and Bad Boys for Life were huge movies in 2020.
11.
So was Uncut Gems.
12.
The Oscars still happened in 2020.
13.
Remember when people were outraged that Jennifer Lopez wasn’t nominated for an Oscar?
Take me back to everyone talking about Hustlers.
14.
Remember when Bong Joon-ho and Parasite rightfully got what they deserved?
15.
Tom Hanks wasn’t the rona guy then, he was the guy who freaked out when they tried to cut off Parasite’s Best Picture acceptance speech.
16.
I’m sorry, but it’s just blowing my mind that Parasite was 2020.
The great Jen/Brad reunion happened in 2020.
19.
It’s seriously impossible to believe that there were (at least) seven people running for president earlier this year, like just at the beginning of March.
20.
To put it in perspective: It’s crazy to think that Pete Buttigieg won Iowa back in February.
21.
Also, remember Mike Bloomberg?
And it was also #1 at the end of 2020.
23.
Baby Yoda was still a thing at the start of 2020.
24.
Laura Dern said she saw him at a basketball game.
The meme just feels legit old.
25.
Remember how every company made a baby version of their mascots? Remember Mr. Peanut dying and being reincarnated into Baby Peanut? That was 2020.
27.
Remember the roughly two-week period where everyone was talking about Jessica Simpson because she released a new book?
28.
It feels like a trillion years ago we were trying to figure out if she got Nick Lachey a gift or not.
29.
“Megxit” happened in 2020.
30.
The Grammys also happened in 2020.
31.
Billie Eilish won a TON of awards.
32.
Demi Lovato made her comeback.
34.
Quibi launched in April 2020. It shut down in October.
35.
San Francisco turned orange just a few months ago in September.
36.
Schitt’s Creek won everything at the Emmys a few days after that.
37.
The NBA still had games that weren’t in a Disney World bubble in 2020.
Games with real crowds. Like those are actual people in the audience.
38.
Remember concerts? This was a Katy Perry concert in February.
An audience. People together. This happened in 2020!
To sum up 2020: Time isn’t real.
