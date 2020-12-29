The ‘Washington Football Team QBs since 1993’ quiz

The Dwayne Haskins era in D.C. has come to an abrupt end.

Selected 15th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, Haskins struggled to find his footing in Washington over the last two seasons. Inconsistent play coupled with his recent irresponsible behavior off the field made moving on from Haskins an easy call for the Washington Football Team. To his credit, he appears to have seen the error of his ways by taking full responsibility for his actions. Still just 23 years old, Haskins will likely catch on with another team. But given the over-saturated QB market, his next gig will almost certainly entail holding a clipboard. It’s obviously not the end of the road for Haskins, but it also can’t be the start to his career that he had envisioned following a third-place finish in the 2018 Heisman Trophy voting.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Since releasing Super Bowl XXVI MVP Mark Rypien following the 1993 NFL season, the Washington Football team has started 29 different QBs at least once during the regular season. So with that in mind, how many of those 29 signal-callers can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!