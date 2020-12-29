The untold truth of Idris Elba

Those muscles aren’t just for the screen. In 2016, the year he turned 44, Idris Elba decided to train as a professional kickboxer, recording the experience for a Discovery documentary series, Idris Elba: Fighter, which aired the following year.

Elba explained to TRAIN that he’d been doing kickboxing drills to keep fit since his 20s, but he’d never trained to fight anyone before, which was “a totally different thing.” Elba said that previously, he was mostly doing three-minute drills with a boxing bag and light sparring, but for the fight, he also started doing “pads, sparring, running, battle ropes, and skipping.” And the sparring got more intense. “They were going for me,” he said.

It all led up to a professional fight in October 2016, and CBS Sports reported that he won the bout, which took place in London, Elba’s home turf. And he still hasn’t thrown in the towel. In 2020, it was announced that he would host documentary series Idris Elba’s Fight School, training young people from disadvantaged backgrounds how to kickbox.

Elba said that the experience of meeting fighters around the world was “a dream.” But he had help from someone closer to home. Warren Brown, who stars opposite Elba as DS Justin Ripley in Luther, is a two-time Thai kickboxing world champion, having boxed for ten years before trying acting.