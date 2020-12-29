The truth about the Cow Level legend in Diablo

While the idea of a Cow Level was first a rumor (or a joke) and not rooted in anything actually present in Diablo, that rumor caught the attention of some Blizzard employees, who found it amusing.

An early acknowledgement of the Cow Level legend came in Diablo‘s Sierra-developed expansion, subtitled Hellfire. A quest called “Jersey’s Jersey,” only accessible by adding a file to the game’s directory outside of the game proper, included a character in a cow suit. Then came the StarCraft cheat code, which was the first time Blizzard openly referenced the Cow Level urban legend.

The first look at the actual Cow Level included in Diablo 2 was posted, suitably, on April Fool’s Day in 1999, leading fans to question whether or not it would be a real feature of the game. Instructions detailing how to access the Cow Level were first shared on July 4, 2000, just four days after Diablo 2‘s June 30 release date.