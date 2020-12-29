The surprising place Gal Gadot spent the WW premiere

Wonder Woman is a massively intensive role, and it’s not a character Gal Gadot only has to play for a few months once every few years. During her recent interview, she explains how she filmed the first Wonder Woman movie back-to-back with Justice League. Shortly after the two films wrapped production, Gadot gave birth to her daughter, Maya. After all that action, Gadot experienced a hernia in her back, and as she explains, “The whole six weeks of press that we did, I couldn’t sit. I could only lie down or stand up. So if you go back now and you see all of my interviews, I’m always standing.” Now, that’s comittment.

In fact, when 2017’s Wonder Woman premiered in June of 2017, she spent the day in the operating room getting her back fixed. Fortunately, she was able to get in good enough shape to continue performing many of her own action sequences in Wonder Woman 1984, though she did apparently sustain additional injuries: “I hurt my neck and my shoulder … It is what it is. It’s such a physical role, like the physicality is another character that I have to play. But it has its toll.”

Injuries aside, it appears as though Gadot has no intentions of hanging up the Wonder Woman mantle any time soon. She’s set to reprise the role in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which is set to come out on HBO Max in March of 2021. She’s also signed on to return, along with director Patty Jenkins, for a third film in the Wonder Woman franchise.