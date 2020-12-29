The story behind Stephen King’s Sons of Anarchy cameo

Both Sutter and King have shared how the entertainment icon landed on the show, with the author briefly detailing part of the story in a now unlisted video interview with FX. “[Creator] Kurt Sutter got in touch with me [and] said if you’re ever out here, we’d like to have you on the show,” King explained. He went on to quip that while he would ordinarily pass on the offer, Sutter agreed to put him on a Harley Davidson motorcycle, “so here I am.”

King offered up more specifics on his website, with the Sons fan writing that he “jumped at the chance” to make an appearance. “I like to act — not that I’m much good at it, but I suspect most writers do — and a number of factors came together,” King said. “I was in Los Angeles, where SOA films, to accept a library award; creator Kurt Sutter assured me that he’d write me a suitably nasty part (in various films I’ve been stuck playing a series of mentally challenged country bumpkins); most important of all, he said he’d put me on a b—in Harley. How could I say no?”

In a tweet addressing a fan question, Sutter told his side of the King cameo story, declaring that he loves the bestselling author and describing him as a “mensch,” a mentor and friend. “I knew he was a fan of the show. I reached out. Gave him carte blanche — write, direct, act… All he said was that he wanted to ride a Harley,” Sutter wrote. “So I put a cleaner on a big red bagger, and he came to play.”