The significance of Wonder Woman 1984’s Amazon Olympics

In Wonder Woman 1984, the titular superheroine has been living in the regular world for decades. It’s a stark contrast to the first film, the first act of which was set entirely in Themyscira and showed what Diana’s life was like before she came into contact with the world of man. Jenkins wanted to offer another glimpse into this unique world by offering an action-packed set piece taking place on the Amazonian island at the start of Wonder Woman 1984.

Earlier in 2020, Jenkins sat down with Empire to talk about the sequence and what went into designing the Amazon Olympics.

“What I love about the Amazon Olympics is everything that we got to really celebrate in the first movie. Here are these people who are incredibly powerful and capable, but different in how they approach things. If you’ve been training for hundreds of years because of an impending invasion, you’re going to be constantly working on all these skill sets,” she explained. “So, to me, every year, they would have these Olympics to see who’s doing the best on horses or swimming the fastest, and seeing new tricks people have figured out.”

The scene also shows how Diana was destined for greatness at a young age. While she didn’t win the Amazon Olympics, she’s taught an important lesson by Antiope (Robin Wright) and her mother Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen) that no hero can pretend to be something they’re not — is a relatable lesson for all of the major characters in the film.

Wonder Woman 1984 offers the superhero spectacle audiences have been looking for this year, and you can watch it in theaters and on HBO Max now. With Wonder Woman 3 already confirmed with Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins returning, it’s never too soon to start speculating what we could see in the future for this franchise.