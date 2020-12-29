The Reason Natalie Named Her Son Owen

Chicago Med’s Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) is missing her son, Owen. She had to move out because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She was afraid of bringing the virus home, so she’s quarantining herself. Here’s the story behind why Natalie chose the name Owen.

When did Natalie have her baby on ‘Chicago Med’?

Torrey DeVitto on the set of Chicago Med | Elizabeth Sisson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Natalie’s son was born during Chicago Med Season 1, Episode 6 (titled “Bound”). Her water broke while she was talking to Dr. Sarah Reese (Rachel DiPillo). Her colleague, Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss), promised to be by her side and help her with whatever she needed. However, Natalie’s mother-in-law, Helen, wasn’t thrilled with Will’s presence.

At first, Helen tried to discourage Will from getting close to Natalie. She reminded him that Natalie was a new widow and needed time to heal. However, Helen warmed up to Will after she realized he might be her only hope for Natalie to stay in Chicago.

Natalie mentioned she was thinking of moving. This was devastating news for Helen, considering she had just lost her son while he was serving in the military. She would be alone if Natalie moved away with her only grandchild.

Why did Natalie name her son Owen?

Natalie chose the name Owen because of how hard he fought to live. She said Owen is Irish for “little fighter.” After Owen was born, he didn’t cry right away. He had trouble breathing, so the medical team had to work on him for a few minutes. Natalie said her son is a fighter because he overcame his medical emergency and survived the birth.

Who plays Natalie’s mother-in-law?

Torrey DeVitto and Annie Potts on Chicago Med | Elizabeth Sisson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Natalie’s mother-in-law is played by Annie Potts, who is known for her role as Mary Jo Shively in Designing Women. Now, she plays the role of Constance “Connie” Tucker (also known as Meemaw) on Young Sheldon.

Potts says she was concerned about finding quality work as she grew older. She told The Virgin Islands Daily News she kept looking for work despite Hollywood’s reluctance to hire older women. She said she feels fortunate to have been cast in Young Sheldon.

“I always felt I had one more shot at the rodeo,” said Potts in her interview with The Virgin Island Daily News. “But I was having a hard time finding my horse. I feel like with this show, I have a very good horse.”

Who plays Dr. Natalie Manning?

Torrey DeVitto plays Dr. Natalie Manning. DeVitto made her television acting debut in a 2003 episode of Dawson’s Creek titled “Lovelines.” That same year, she appeared on the comedy Scrubs. DeVitto landed a role in 2004 on the series Drake & Josh. She was on the show for three episodes. After that, she snagged a starring role on the series Beautiful People, in which she played the character Karen Kerr from 2005 to 2006.

DeVitto made her film debut in the 2007 movie Heber Holiday. She’s also known for her appearances in One Tree Hill, The Vampire Diaries, Army Wives, and Pretty Little Liars.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays on NBC at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

