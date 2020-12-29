The real reason Macaulay Culkin wasn’t in Home Alone 3

Home Alone 3 began filming in 1996, with a script by John Hughes, who also produced. But Hughes was the only big name to return for the third go-round. Culkin, obviously, was out, but so were director Chris Columbus, stars Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, and composer John Williams, who had gotten an Oscar nomination for his score for the first movie. Home Alone 3 was the directorial debut of Scooby-Doo‘s Raja Gosnell, who had edited the first two Home Alone movies.

The home invaders this time around are played by Olek Krupa, Rya Kihlstedt, David Thornton, and Twin Peaks‘ Lenny Von Dohlen. Rather than petty crooks, they’re international spies who, due to a luggage mix-up, have lost a stolen microchip they had stashed inside of a remote-controlled car. The car ends up in the hands of eight-year-old Alex Pruitt (Linz), home alone with chicken pox. Alex, like Kevin McAllister before him, rigs a bunch of traps to fight off the bandits in his house. The movie also features a young Scarlett Johanssen in a small role as Alex’s older sister.

Home Alone 3 was unsuccessful compared to its predecessors, making $79 million against a $32 million budget. The public had spoken: Alex D. Linz was no Macaulay Culkin. It was the last Home Alone movie to get a theatrical release (two made-for-TV sequels have followed, though the less said about them the better). There’s a new Home Alone movie in the works for Disney+, with Jojo Rabbit‘s Archie Yates as the new kid. Macaulay Culkin, meanwhile, is 40 years old and acting again, and there’s an unconfirmed report that he’ll appear in the reboot. Maybe after skipping Home Alone 3, he’s ready to slap his hands to his cheeks one last time. Or maybe he’ll stay home alone looking like this.