The Gus origin story we never saw in Breaking Bad

In Gus’ case, that world of order would have been the Chile of the dictator Augusto Pinochet, whose military government jailed, tortured, or killed tens of thousands in an effort to quash dissent after rising to power in 1973. Gus’ exact role in the regime was never specified, though Hector Salamanca refers to him as “generalissimo” and Don Eladio Vuente tells him he’s only alive because his reputation preceded him. What we do know is that he left Chile for Mexico in 1986, and three years later came to the United States and began expanding his ventures, both legitimate and criminal.

In Esposito’s mind, this was very much a choice, and one that Gus didn’t necessarily have to make in order to accumulate power and wealth. “In my brain, he was high up in a military government,” he explained. “He could have stayed there and ran the country. It was handed to him. But he chose a different path to be his own man and to find his own power, regardless of what he was handed. This is what he chose.”

That tracks with what audiences know of Gus, who seems the type to rise to the top no matter where he is. What exactly that meant in Chile, audiences may have one last chance to learn when the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul airs on AMC in 2021.