The creepy events that inspired L.A. Noire

During “The Red Lipstick Murder” case in the game, Phelps and his new partner, Rusty Galloway, investigated the murder of a woman named Celine Henry, which occurred in an area called The Moors. The woman’s body was found nude, mutilated, and badly beaten, with a message referring to the mysterious “B.D.” written on her skin in red lipstick. In the L.A. Noire world, the case appeared to have some connections to the work of “The Werewolf,” a killer from six months prior whom the LAPD had been unable to catch.

Henry’s murder was inspired by the real-life 1947 murder of Jeanne French, a 45-year-old veteran Army nurse who was found in the same scenario as the game depicted. Also, just as in real life, the murder came months after the infamous killing of young aspiring actress Elizabeth Short, which newspapers referred to as the Black Dahlia case, in reference to Short’s penchant for wearing black clothing and a 1946 film called The Blue Dahlia. Later in L.A. Noire, Phelps and Galloway find a stolen social security card for one Betty Short, which was also stolen off the real-life body.

Though the real Black Dahlia case remains open and unsolved, players have the chance to close it for good in L.A. Noire.