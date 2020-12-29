The completely fake Lavender Town legend in Pokemon

Lavender Town is home to deceased Pokemon, and it’s arguably one of the most iconic towns in the Pokemon universe. The legend is referred to as “Lavender Town Syndrome” and describes a tragic episode during the release of Pokemon Red and Green in Japan. According to the legend, “there were over 100 suicides among children ages 10-15.” Rumors state that the suicides were a result of the Lavender Town music and its “extremely high frequencies,” which only young people could hear.

Fortunately, this creepypasta has been debunked. No gamer wants to believe that one of the games from their childhood caused mass suicide — the thought itself is terrifying. The Lavender Town music is creepy but has some technical elements that make it simple yet truly unique. In short, no, Pokemon‘s Lavender Town music will not lead anyone to suicide, but tread carefully as you walk through the city. You never know who’s watching.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ at​ 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.