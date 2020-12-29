The Boys comic character Homelander needs on the show

Meet The Legend. That’s as close to a name as The Boys ever provides for the character. And while he served an important purpose in the comics, it’s unlikely that we’ll ever meet him on the Amazon series.

The Legend’s job was straightforward: Take the in-universe real-life stories of the Supes and grind down the sharp edges, converting them into more innocent adventure narratives so they can be packaged as comic books. Those comics would then be sold by Vought-American, generating revenue and providing solid PR for the world’s mightiest sociopaths.

In keeping with author Garth Ennis’ dimmer-than-rosy view of the comic book industry, The Legend was a cuttingly cruel parody of Stan Lee, the public face of Marvel Comics. In just one issue of The Boys, Ennis portrays Lee as a shriveled old pervert, enabling the worst of humanity from the moldy basement of a comic book shop. Bald, bespectacled, and chomping on one of Lee’s signature cigars, The Legend was a swipe at the highest power in the industry. In a particularly gross move, the character even had a toothbrush mustache — Stan Lee was raised Jewish.

Between the heavy-hitting cruelty of The Legend parody and Stan Lee’s passing in 2018, it seems unlikely that we’ll ever see the character on screen — at least, not in his natural state. Whether the series will reimagine him in a Kevin Feige baseball cap remains to be seen, but it’s a nice reminder that no matter how far you think The Boys on Amazon goes, chances are Garth Ennis took it further.