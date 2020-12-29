The bizarre Batman game you probably don’t remember

The Revenge of Shinobi’s main protagonist is Joe Musashi, who does battle with several bosses based on pop culture icons.

During the sixth level of the game, Musashi finds himself locked in battle with a shape shifting ninja. The mind-blowing aspect of this boss fight occurs when you encounter his first form, which looks just like Marvel Comics’ Spider-Man. Once players have gotten past that portion of the battle, the shape shifting ninja switches it up by transforming into a character that’s eerily similar to Batman. Watching footage of this boss fight in action is a definite mind trip.

Earlier versions of the game included this boss fight encounter that was pretty much an unauthorized Marvel/DC crossover. Later versions of The Revenge of Shinobi were forced to change the Batman-like form of the boss into a demonic creature, due to Sega not having the rights to use Batman’s likeness in the game. Likewise, the “Spider-Man” design has changed in different releases of the game.

It’s pretty wild to see that The Revenge of Shinobi’s other boss fights pitted players against additional characters seemingly modeled after big name icons, such as The Terminator, Godzilla, and even Rambo himself.