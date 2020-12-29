The best episodes of Cheers according to fans

“Showdown: Part 2” is one of the best examples of the chemistry between Sam (Ted Danson) and Diane (Shelley Long) on full display. As the first season’s finale, it comes after an entire season of flirtation between the two characters, and ultimately suggests that there’s plenty of romantic potential in store for the two of them. The conflict at the center of the episode comes from Sam’s brother, Derek, who whisks Diane away on a trip. When she returns, Diane is torn between Derek, who is an ideal match for her, and Sam, who she has a clear attraction to.

Ultimately, Sam and Diane confront one another over their feelings in the bar’s office, and realize that there’s a lot of potential for something really great between them. After Diane rejects Sam’s advances, the two of them argue some more, and then embrace in a passionate and deeply romantic kiss. It’s a great finale, and a perfect culmination to an entire season of will they/won’t they tensions between the characters.